Tulika Maan's dreams of giving India its first ever gold medal in judo were shattered as she was defeated by Scotland's Sarah Adlington in women's +78 kg final. It is a creditable silver for the youngster who looked shocked and sad after the defeat. Adlington won after performing an 'Ippon'.

The 22-year-old, a four-time national champion, had beaten New Zealand's Sydnee Andrews in the semifinal. She trailed in the match initially but performed an 'Ippon' to humble Andrews within three minutes in the semifinal match.

This is India's third medal in Judo at the showpiece event. L Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar had claimed a silver and bronze in women's 48kg and men's 60kg respectively on Monday.

It must be noted that in the wake of the de-recognition of the Judo Federation of India on April 22, an expert committee was constituted by the Sports Authority of India to oversee the trials and the selection process for the CWG and also suggest necessary changes.

The committee included Olympian Judokas Cawas Billimoria, Sandeep Byala and Sunith Thakur as well as Judo masters Arun Dwivedi and Yogesh K Dhadve.

(With agency inputs)