CWG 2022: Sunanya Kuruvilla Wins Women's Singles Squash Plate Final
Sunayna Kuruvilla defeated Fung-A-Fat of Guyana 11-7, 13-11, 11-2 in the women's squash single plate final.
India's Sunayna Kuruvilla defeated Fung-A-Fat of Guyana in the women's squash single plate final at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday. Sunayna downed her Guyanese opponent 11-7, 13-11, 11-2 in what turned out to be a comfortable victory for the 23-year-old squash player. Saurav Ghosal, who went down in the semifinal yesterday, will take on home favourite James Willstrop of England in the bronze medal play-off.
The mixed doubles team will also be in action later in the day when Joshana Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu face Sri Lanka's Yeheni Kuruppu and Ravindu Laksiri in their round of 32 match.
