India's Sanket Sargar won the silver medal in men's 55kg weightlifting on Saturday to open the kitty for the country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Sargar lifted a total of 248 kgs in snatch and clean and jerk and was beaten to the top spot by just one kg as Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq won the gold medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Sargar on his achievement.

"Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/Pvjjaj0IGm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq won the gold medal with a lift of 142 kg in clean and jerk which pushed the Indian to the second slot.

Aniq (249kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara lifted 225kg (105kg+120kg) to take home the bronze.

This is a first big multi-discipline event medal for the 21-year-old from Maharashtra's Sangli.

Sargar cruised past all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into clean and jerk.

But the Indian was only able to execute one lift in the clean and jerk section as he seemingly picked up an injury and looked in agony after he failed to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts.

Promoted

Sanket Sagar hails from Sangli in Maharashtra. The 22-year-old is the reigning national-level champion in his weight category of 55 kg. Earlier in February this year, he had qualified for Commonwealth Games with his performance at the Singapore Weightlifting International event.

(With PTI inputs)