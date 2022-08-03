Story ProgressBack to home
CWG 2022: India's Lovepreet Singh Wins Bronze in Men's 109kg Weightlifting
India's Lovepreet Singh won the bronze medal in the men's 109kg weightlifting event
Lovepreet Singh won bronze in ongoing CWG on Wednesday© Twitter
India's Lovepreet Singh won a bronze medal in the men's 109kg weightlifting event, giving India its 10th medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.
More to follow...
