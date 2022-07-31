Story ProgressBack to home
CWG 2022: Cyclist Ronaldo Laitonjam Loses In Pre-Quarterfinals Of Men's Sprint Event
Top Indian cyclist Ronaldo Laitonjam lost to Australia's Matthew Glaetzer in the pre-quarterfinals of the men's sprint event at the Commonwealth Games.
CWG 2022: Ronaldo Laitonjam at the Commonwealth Games.© AFP
Top Indian cyclist Ronaldo Laitonjam lost to Australia's Matthew Glaetzer in the pre-quarterfinals of the men's sprint event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. The 20-year-old Indian finished 0.162s behind Glaetzer, clocking 10.011s over the 200m distance. Laitonjam had earlier finished 13th in the qualifying round after clocking 10.012 at the Lee Valley Velo Park in Birmingham.
His teammates David Beckham (10.120) and Esow Alben (10.361) finished 18th and 23rd in the qualifying round.
Laitonjam had clinched a silver medal in the sprint event of the senior category at the Asian Track Championship in New Delhi in June.
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022 and CWG 2022 check out the Schedule, Live Score and Medals Tally. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.