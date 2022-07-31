India's Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in the women's 55 kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in dramatic fashion to take India's tally to four on Saturday. She looked set for a bronze when she failed in her second clean and jerk attempt of 114kg. But she attempted 116 kg with her final lift and managed to fire into the second position, and finished with just 1 kg less than gold medallist Adijat Olarinoye from Nigeria. The 23-year-old lifted a total of 202 kg. She lifted 86 kg in the snatch round and registered a Commonwealth Games record lift of 116 kg in the clean and jerk round.

Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye also obliterated the Games record in snatch and total effort with an aggregate of 203kg (92kg 111kg) to win the gold medal.

Local favourite Fraer Morrow finished third with a total lift of 198kg (86kg 109kg).

Earlier, Mirabai Chanu had provided India its first gold while Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary had clinched silver and bronze medals respectively.

(With PTI inputs)