Commonwealth Games: Javelin Thrower Annu Rani Wins Bronze
Annu Rani sent the spear to a distance of 60m in her fourth attempt to win a bronze medal for the country.
Annu Rani became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal at CWG.© AFP
Annu Rani became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games on the penultimate day on Sunday. Rani sent the spear to a distance of 60m in her fourth attempt to win a bronze medal for the country.
World champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia stole the gold with a final round throw of 64.43m from compatriot Mackenzie Little (64.27m), who was leading at the end of the penultimate round.
Before Rani, Kashinath Naik and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra had won a bronze and a gold in men's javelin throw in the 2010 and 2018 editions respectively. PTI PDS KHS KHS
