Commonwealth Games: Gymnast Pranati Nayak Finishes Fifth In Vault Final
Pranati Nayak, who scored 13.275 in the qualification, was handed a penalty of 0.1 and 0.3 in her two attempts
Pranati Nayak scored 13.633 in her first vault attempt and 11.766 in her second go.© AFP
India's Pranati Nayak finished fifth in women's vault final of artistic gymnastics event at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday. The 27-year-old from West Bengal, who has won bronze medals at the 2019 and 2022 Asian Championships, scored 13.633 in her first vault attempt and 11.766 in her second go for an average of 12.699 at the Arena Birmingham.
Pranati, who scored 13.275 in the qualification, was handed a penalty of 0.1 and 0.3 in her two attempts.
Australia's Georgia Godwin won the gold medal with a score of 13.233, while Canada's Laurie Denommee (13.233) and Scotland's Shannon Archer (13.083) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.
