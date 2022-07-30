Story ProgressBack to home
Commonwealth Games: Boxer Mohammed Hassamuddin Cruises Into Pre-Quarters Of 57kg
Mohammed Hassamuddin used his quick hands and nimble footwork to overpower his rival
Mohammed Hassamuddin will face Md Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the next round.© Twitter
Indian boxer Mohammed Hussamuddin cruised into the pre-quarterfinals of the men's featherweight (57kg) category of the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday. Hassamuddin, a bronze medallist in the last CWG in 2018, defeated young Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa 5-0 in an unanimous verdict.
Hassamuddin used his quick hands and nimble footwork to overpower his rival.
The Indian kept his shape from the onset and didn't allow his opponent to take the initiative in any of the three rounds.
Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
While the South African tried his best to unsettle the experienced Indian, Hassamuddin was up to the task to deny any opening to his rival.
Hassamuddin will face Md Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the next round for a place in the quarterfinals.
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022 and CWG 2022 check out the Schedule, Live Score and Medals Tally. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.