The eighth day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games saw Indian wrestlers taking centre stage, winning three more gold medals. Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia were the ones that won gold in their respective weight categories to take India's medal tally to 26, including nine gold. As a result, the contingent is now at the fifth spot in the medals tally, ahead of Scotland and South Africa.

On Saturday, the women's cricket team will take on England in the semi-finals and if they win, atleast silver medal would be assured for India.

Here is the fully updated CWG 2022 medal tally

Australia:50 gold, 44 silver, 46 bronze, total 140- medals

England:47 gold, 46 silver, 38 bronze, total 131 medals

Canada:19 gold, 24 silver, 24 bronze, total 67 medals

New Zealand:17 gold, 11 silver, 13 bronze, total 41 medals

India:9 gold, 8 silver, 9 bronze, total 26 medals

Scotland:8 gold, 8 silver, 19 bronze, total 35 medals

South Africa:7 gold, 7 silver, 8 bronze, total 22 medals

Nigeria:7 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze, total 16 medals

Wales:4 gold, 5 silver, 10 bronze, total 19 medals

Malaysia:4 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze, total 11 medals

Jamaica: 3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze total 6 medals

Kenya:2 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze, total 9 medals

Cyprus:2 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze, total 8 medals

Uganda: 2 gold, 1 bronze, total 3 medals

Northern Ireland:1 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze, total 8 medals

Singapore:1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze, total 5 medals

Samoa:1 gold, 3 silver, total 4 medals

Pakistan:1 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 5 medals

Trinidad and Tobago:1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals

Cameroon:1 gold, total 1 medal

Bermuda:1 gold, total 1 medal

Grenada:1 gold, total 1 medal

The Bahamas:1 gold, total 1 medal

Fiji:2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals

Mauritius: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals

Sri Lanka:1 silver, 3 bronze, total 4 medals

Barbados:1 silver, total 1 medal

Dominica:1 silver, total 1 medal

Guernsey:1 silver, total 1 medal

Papua New Guinea:1 silver, total 1 medal

St Lucia:1 silver, total 1 medal

Tanzania:1 silver, total 1 medal

The Gambia:1 silver, total 1 medal

Namibia:3 bronze, total 3 medals

Malta:1 bronze, total 1 medal

Nauru:1 bronze, total 1 medal