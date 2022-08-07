Grapplers Ravi Dahiya, Naveen and Vinesh Phogat added two more gold medals to India's kitty in the ongoing Commonwealth Games and para table-tennis player Bhavina Patel also won a gold medal to take India's medal tally to 40 at the ongoing event. As a result, India have maintained their fifth spot in the medal tally and they are ahead of South Africa. On Saturday, boxers Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen would have a chance to add more gold medals.

Here is the fully updated medals tally:

Australia: 59 gold, 46 silver, 50 bronze, total 155 medals

England: 50 gold, 52 silver, 46 bronze, total 148 medals

Canada: 22 gold, 29 silver, 33 bronze, total 84 medals

New Zealand: 17 gold, 12 silver, 15 bronze, total 44 medals

India: 13 gold, 11 silver, 16 bronze, total 40 medals

Nigeria: 9 gold, 8 silver, 13 bronze, total 30 medals

Scotland: 8 gold, 9 silver, 24 bronze, total 41 medals

South Africa: 7 gold, 8 silver, 11 bronze, total 26 medals

Malaysia: 6 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze, total 15 medals

Jamaica: 6 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze, total 12 medals

Wales: 5 gold, 5 silver, 13 bronze, total 23 medals

Kenya: 4 gold, 5 silver, 7 bronze, total 16 medals

Uganda: 3 gold, 2 bronze, total 5 medals

Northern Ireland: 2 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze, total 11 medals

Cyprus: 2 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze, total 11 medals

Trinidad and Tobago: 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 4 medals

Pakistan: 1 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals

Singapore: 1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze, total 5 medals

Samoa: 1 gold, 3 silver, total 4 medals

Cameroon: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals

Bermuda: 1 gold, total 1 medal

British Virgin Is: 1 gold, total 1 medal

Grenada: 1 gold, total 1 medal

The Bahamas: 1 gold, total 1 medal

Fiji: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals

Mauritius: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals

Sri Lanka: 1 silver, 3 bronze, total 4 medals

Tanzania: 1 silver, 2 bronze total 3 medals

Guernsey: 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals

Barbados: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Dominica: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Papua New Guinea: 1 silver, total 1 medal

St Lucia: 1 silver, total 1 medal

The Gambia: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Namibia: 4 bronze, total 4 medals

Ghana: 2 bronze, total 2 medals

Botswana: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Malta: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Mozambique: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Nauru: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Niue: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Zambia: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

