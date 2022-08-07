Commonwealth Games 2022, Updated Medals Tally: 13 Gold Medals Help India Stay At 5th
Grapplers Ravi Dahiya, Naveen and Vinesh Phogat added two more gold medals to India's kitty in the ongoing Commonwealth Games
Grapplers Ravi Dahiya, Naveen and Vinesh Phogat added two more gold medals to India's kitty in the ongoing Commonwealth Games and para table-tennis player Bhavina Patel also won a gold medal to take India's medal tally to 40 at the ongoing event. As a result, India have maintained their fifth spot in the medal tally and they are ahead of South Africa. On Saturday, boxers Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen would have a chance to add more gold medals.
Here is the fully updated medals tally:
Australia: 59 gold, 46 silver, 50 bronze, total 155 medals
England: 50 gold, 52 silver, 46 bronze, total 148 medals
Canada: 22 gold, 29 silver, 33 bronze, total 84 medals
New Zealand: 17 gold, 12 silver, 15 bronze, total 44 medals
India: 13 gold, 11 silver, 16 bronze, total 40 medals
Nigeria: 9 gold, 8 silver, 13 bronze, total 30 medals
Scotland: 8 gold, 9 silver, 24 bronze, total 41 medals
South Africa: 7 gold, 8 silver, 11 bronze, total 26 medals
Malaysia: 6 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze, total 15 medals
Jamaica: 6 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze, total 12 medals
Wales: 5 gold, 5 silver, 13 bronze, total 23 medals
Kenya: 4 gold, 5 silver, 7 bronze, total 16 medals
Uganda: 3 gold, 2 bronze, total 5 medals
Northern Ireland: 2 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze, total 11 medals
Cyprus: 2 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze, total 11 medals
Trinidad and Tobago: 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 4 medals
Pakistan: 1 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals
Singapore: 1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze, total 5 medals
Samoa: 1 gold, 3 silver, total 4 medals
Cameroon: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals
Bermuda: 1 gold, total 1 medal
British Virgin Is: 1 gold, total 1 medal
Grenada: 1 gold, total 1 medal
The Bahamas: 1 gold, total 1 medal
Fiji: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals
Mauritius: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals
Sri Lanka: 1 silver, 3 bronze, total 4 medals
Tanzania: 1 silver, 2 bronze total 3 medals
Guernsey: 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals
Barbados: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Dominica: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Papua New Guinea: 1 silver, total 1 medal
St Lucia: 1 silver, total 1 medal
The Gambia: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Namibia: 4 bronze, total 4 medals
Ghana: 2 bronze, total 2 medals
Botswana: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Malta: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Mozambique: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Nauru: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Promoted
Niue: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Zambia: 1 bronze, total 1 medal