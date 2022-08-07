Day 9 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games proved to be a fruitful one for the Indian contingent as they added 14 more medals, including four gold, taking the total medal tally to 40. India are now placed at the fifth spot in the medal tally. Stars like Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, Naveen and Bhavina Patel won the yellow metal on Saturday. The contingent would now hope for the good show to continue on the final two days of the games.

Here is the complete list of the medal winners from India, so far:

Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting) -- Silver

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)-- Gold

Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting)-- Bronze

Bidyarani Devi (Weightlifting)-- Silver

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting) -- Gold

Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting) -- Gold

Sushila Devi (Judo) -- Silver

Vijay Yadav (Judo)-- Bronze

Harjinder Kaur (Weighlifting) -- Bronze

Women's Four Team (Lawn Bowls)-- Gold

Men's Team (Table Tennis)-- Gold

Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting) -- Silver

Mixed Team (Badminton)-- Silver

Tulika Mann (Judo) -- Silver

Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting) -- Bronze

Saurav Ghoshal (Squash)-- Bronze

Gurdeep Singh (Weightlifting)-- Bronze

Tejaswin Shankar (High-jump) -- Bronze

Murali Sreeshankar (Long jump) -- Silver

Sudhir (Power-lifting)-- Gold

Anshu Malik (Wrestling)-- Silver

Bajrang Punia (Wrestling)-- Gold

Sakshi Malik (Wrestling)-- Gold

Deepak Punia (Wrestling) -- Gold

Divya Kakran (Wrestling) -- Bronze

Mohit Grewal (Wrestling)-- Bronze

Priyanka Goswami (Women's 10km race walk) -- Silver

Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m steeplechase) -- Silver

India Men's Team (Lawn Bowls)-- Silver

Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing)-- Bronze

Pooja Gehlot (Wrestling) -- Bronze

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling) -- Gold

Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) -- Gold

Naveen (Wrestling) -- Gold

Bhavina Patel (Para table tennis) -- Gold

Pooja Sihag (Wrestling) -- Bronze

Mohammad Hussamuddin (Boxing) -- Bronze

Deepak Nehra (Wrestling) -- Bronze

Rohit Tokas (Boxing)-- Bronze

Sonalben Patel (Para table tennis)-- Bronze