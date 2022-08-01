The third day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games saw India adding two more gold medals to its kitty with weightlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli winning the yellow metal in the 67kg and 73kg categories respectively. The Indian men's table tennis team also progressed to the semi-finals while the men's hockey team started their campaign in a dominating fashion after brushing aside the challenge of Ghana. In badminton too, India progressed to the semi-finals of the mixed team event.

Now, all attention would be on the fourth day, and it will see pugilist Amit Panghal in action. The Indian men's hockey team will clash against England while in badminton, the Indian side would hope to enter the finals in the mixed team event.

Here is the full Day 4 schedule of the Commonwealth Games

Lawn Bowls (1 PM)-- Women's Four Semi-Finals

Weightlifting (2 PM)-- Men's 81 kg (Ajay Singh), women's 71kg (Harjinder Kaur 11 PM)

Judo (2:30 PM) -- Men's 66kg Elimination Round Of 16 (Jasleen Singh Saini vs Maxence Cugola of Vanuatu), Men's 60kg elimination round of 16 (Vijay Kumar Yadav vs Winsley Gangaya), women's 48kg quarterfinals (Sushila Devi Likabam vs Harriet Bonface), women's 57kg elimination round of 16 (Suchika Tariyal vs Rita Rabinda)

Swimming (3:51 PM) -- Men's 100m butterfly Heat 6 (Sajan Prakash), men's 100m butterfly semi-final (Sajan Prakash, 12:27 AM), men's 50m backstroke final (Srihari Nataraj, 1:07 AM)

Badminton (3:30 PM/10 PM)-- Mixed team semi-finals

Squash (4:30 PM) -- Women's singles plate quarterfinals (Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs TBD), Women's singles quarterfinals (Joshana Chinappa vs Hollie Naughton of Canada, 6 PM), men's singles quarterfinals (Saurav Ghoshal vs Gregg Lobban of Scotland, 6:45 PM)

Boxing (4:45 PM) -- Over 48-51kg (round of 16, Amit Panghal vs Namri Berri), over 54-57kg (round of 16, Hussamuddin Mohammed vs Mohammad Salim Hossain, 6 PM), over 75-80kg (round of 16, Ashish Kumar vs Travis Tapatuetoa, 1 AM)

Cycling (6:32 PM)-- Women's Keirin first round (Triyasha Paul, Sushikala Agashe, Mayuri Lute), men's 40km points race qualifying (Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishajeet Singh, 6:52 PM), men's 100m time trial finals (Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham, 8:02 PM), women's 10km scratch race final (Meenakshi, 9:37 PM)

Hockey (8:30 PM) -- Men's Pool B -- India vs England

Table tennis (11:30 PM) -- Men's team semi-finals (India vs Nigeria)

Para-swimming (12:46 AM) -- men's 50m freestyle final (Niranjan Mukundan, Suyash Narayan, Jadhav)