Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Women's Cricket Team, PV Sindhu, Amit Panghal To Take Centre Stage
CWG 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: All eyes would be on women's cricket team, PV Sindhu and Amit Panghal
CWG 2022: All eyes on women's cricket team on Day 10© AFP
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 10, Live Updates: The Indian women's cricket team will square off against Australia in the gold medal match while the women's hockey team will play New Zealand in the bronze medal match. Pugilists Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ganghas and Sagar Ahlawat will also try to bring gold medals home when they step out to play their final bouts. All eyes would be on PV Sindhu as well who will play her women's singles semi-final match. The contingent currently has 40 medals, and they would look to bring more glory.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES From Day 10 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games, straight from Birmingham
- 13:30 (IST)Hockey: India vs New Zealand bronze match beginsThe women's hockey bronze medal match between India and New Zealand has begun
- 13:13 (IST)Badminton: PV Sindhu to play her semi-finalStar shuttler PV Sindhu will be in action from 2:20 PM as she will play her semi-final match. Stay tuned..
- 13:04 (IST)CWG 2022: India women to face New Zealand in bronze medal hockey matchIndia Women suffered a heartbreaking loss in the semi-finals against Australia and now they will clash against New Zealand in the bronze medal match, beginning 1:30 PM
- 13:02 (IST)CWG 2022: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to our Live coverage of Day 10 of the ongoing CWG 2022. Indian contingent to be in action from 1:30 PM...Stay tuned...
