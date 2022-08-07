On Day 10 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games, the India women's cricket team will square off against Australia in the gold medal match while the women's hockey team will face New Zealand in the bronze medal match. Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will also play their respective singles semi-finals while the likes of Nitu Ganghas, Amit Panghal, and Nikhat Zareen will have their final bouts at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Table tennis stars Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will also play in their gold medal match in the men's doubles event.

Here is the full Day 10 India schedule

Hockey (1:30 PM)-- India vs New Zealand (Women's bronze medal match)

Badminton (2:20 PM)-- PV Sindhu women's singles semi-final, Kidambi Srikanth men's singles semi-final (3.10 pm), Lakshya Sen men's singles semi-final (3.10 pm), Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand women's doubles semi-final (4 pm), Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy men's doubles semi-final (4.50 pm)

Athletics (2:45 PM)-- Men's Triple Jump final -- Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chithravel, Men's 10km race walk final -- Amit, Sandeep Kumar (3.50 pm), Women's javelin throw final -- Shilpa RANI, Annu RANI (4.05 pm), women's 4x100m final (5.24 pm), Men's javelin throw final -- Rohit YADAV, DP MANU (12.10 am), Men's 4x400m final (1 am)

Boxing (All finals) (3 PM)-- Nitu Ganghas, Amit Panghal (3.15 pm), Nikhat Zareen (7 pm), Sagar Ahlawat (1.15 pm)

Table Tennis (3:35 PM) -- Sreeja Akula bronze match, Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran gold match (6.15 pm), Sharath Kamal SF (9.50 pm), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran SF (10.40 pm), Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula (12.15 pm)

Cricket (9:30 PM)-- India vs Australia, final (9.30 pm)

Squash (10:30 PM)-- Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal bronze match