Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday confirmed that cricketer Tahlia McGrath returned a positive test for COVID-19 ahead of the Commonwealth Games gold medal match against India. "CGA clinical staff have consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials, and McGrath is taking part in today's final against India," stated an official Cricket Australia release.

McGrath presented to team management with mild symptoms on Sunday and subsequently returned a positive test. She was named in the starting XI at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her participation in the final.

"In consultation with the CGF and the ICC, CGA and Cricket Australia medical staff have implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which will be observed throughout the game and for post-match activity, to minimise the risk of transmission to all players and officials," stated the release further.

"The CGA has maintained a comprehensive Covid-19 risk mitigation strategy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with testing protocols over and above those required by the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee," it added.

In the gold medal match between India and Australia, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first.

It is important to note that the toss for the gold medal match was delayed for almost 10-15 minutes.

McGrath was dismissed for 2 runs during Australia's innings

India had defeated England in the semi-finals by four runs while Australia had gotten the better of New Zealand.