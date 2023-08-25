Legendary chess player Viswanathan Anand believes that R Praggnanandhaa was 'fatigued' during the Chess World Cup final against Marnus Carlsen and that can be a result behind his defeat. The summit clash went to the Rapid Chess tie-breaker and Carlsen won the first game. The second game ended in a draw but it meant that Praggnanandhaa's brilliant run in the tournament came to an end. Praggnanandhaa finished as runner-up but qualified for the FIDE Candidates tournament thanks to his impressive performances.

"Praggnanandhaa had a sensational performance. He fought well and even getting to the tie-break was a good result. And today, at the end of the tournament, fatigue caught up. He has played some many big games recently - including before the World Cup in Hungary and the Global Chess League. It also proves that this is not an one-off result and I believe we are seeing a new star. He has a very bright future and he now has something to aim for - Qualify for the World Championship final at The Candidates," Anand told NDTV.

Praggnanandhaa received a lot of praise on social media.

"We are proud of Praggnanandhaa for his remarkable performance at the FIDE World Cup! He showcased his exceptional skills and gave a tough fight to the formidable Magnus Carlsen in the finals. This is no small feat. Wishing him the very best for his upcoming tournaments," PM Modi wrote on his X (Formerly Twitter) handle.

President of India Droupadi Murmu also appreciated the Indian prodigy for winning the "heart of every Indian" and becoming the runner-up in FIDE's World Cup Final.

She wrote a special tweet, praising Praggnanandhaa's efforts in the final clash, "Eighteen-year-old Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has won the heart of every Indian by reaching the final and becoming the runner-up in FIDE's World Cup Final. He displayed the highest level of excellence while facing one of the all-time greats of the game. I convey my heartiest congratulations to him for this phenomenal performance. He has made the nation proud. His mother Mrs. Nagalaxmi, the Velammal School and all his mentors and coaches deserve special mention for contributing to his exceptional journey amid challenges and hardships. I wish Praggnanandhaa greater glory in the future."

