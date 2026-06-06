Fresh from scripting history by becoming the first Indian champion at the prestigious Norway Chess tournament, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa credited the importance of a strong corporate support system in helping athletes perform at the highest level and thanked the Adani Group for backing him throughout his success. The 20-year-old, who is supported by Adani Sportsline, completed a remarkable campaign in Norway, finishing ahead of a star-studded field featuring World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, reigning World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Alireza Firouzja, Wesley So, and Vincent Keymer. Along the way, he defeated Carlsen twice and registered a crucial victory over Gukesh en route to the title.

Speaking to IANS, Praggnanandhaa highlighted the role the Adani Group played in helping him navigate the logistical challenges of professional chess.

"The support system is essential to succeeding in any field, and I'm grateful that I've received support from the Adani Group. For a chess player, managing all the logistics and everything is certainly an issue, and that's where the Adani Group's support is helping me," Praggnanandhaa told IANS in an exclusive interaction.

The Grandmaster said the backing extends beyond sponsorship and provides reassurance whenever challenges arise.

"It feels more like, you know, since they've been supporting me, whenever there are any issues, they're always there to help me and support me. So I'm truly grateful to them for all their support, and yeah, I'm happy that, you know, new corporates are coming into the game and supporting players, and I think all the players are always grateful for the support from corporates," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, congratulated Praggnanandhaa on becoming the first Indian to win Norway Chess and described the achievement as "one of the ultimate tests of endurance, intellect, and temperament in the world of chess".

"Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa on becoming the first Indian to win the Norway Chess tournament - one of the ultimate tests of endurance, intellect and temperament in the world of chess. To defeat the world's absolute best on one of chess's grandest stages is a remarkable feat. But what makes it even more special is the spirit with which Pragg plays. Fearless - Focused - Deeply Indian. @rpraggnachess, you represent the confidence of a rising, youthful India. The entire nation is incredibly proud of you, Pragg," Adani wrote on X.

Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa on becoming the first Indian to win the Norway Chess tournament - one of the ultimate tests of endurance, intellect and temperament in the world of chess.



To defeat the world's absolute best on one of chess's grandest stages is a remarkable... pic.twitter.com/Cm8hncebV5 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 6, 2026

Praggnanandhaa's historic triumph marks another milestone for Indian chess and underlines the growing role of corporate support in nurturing sporting excellence across disciplines.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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