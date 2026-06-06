Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa revealed a heartfelt conversation he had with his mother before winning the Norway Chess 2026 title. The 20-year-old Chennai star produced one of the greatest comebacks to become the first Indian to win the tournament in Oslo. He defeated Germany's Vincent Keymer in the 10th and final round of the classical event, securing the top prize of $100,000. On his way to the title, Praggnanandhaa also registered impressive wins over World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and compatriot D Gukesh.

However, his journey in the tournament was far from smooth, as he found himself at the bottom of the points table at one stage. After starting with a win against Wesley So, Praggnanandhaa suffered defeats against Alireza Firouzja and Gukesh.

Despite the setbacks, he kept his composure and scripted a remarkable comeback to clinch the title in style. After beating Keymer in the final round, Praggnanandhaa revealed that his mother, Nagalakshmi, had made a striking prediction on June 1.

"I was speaking to my mother on 1st June, before Alireza's game, and she was telling me, 'It's a new month. You'll play well'. And then I was like, 'Okay, it's just one of these things that Mom always says'. And then I win four games at once. She knew something I guess," he said on Chess24.

"Somehow things went all my way. I also feel I started playing with more control, which is always a good thing. It's just that I decided I will play a bit faster than I was doing. I was having time advantage in every game and I was also able to play decent quality moves, so I think that certainly helped," he added.

Playing with white pieces, Pragg capitalised on some mistakes by Keymar in the middle-game to win on the 45th move to finish the tournament with 18 points from five wins, two losses, and two draws, both of which he won in the Armageddon game.

"By few moves, I knew that I was going to win. But I still wanted to make sure because... once I played knight e6, I couldn't think anymore. I was just making moves with my hand. I think it is such a good winning position that you just can't miss it out, but I was still worried. Once he resigned is when I relaxed," he added.

(With IANS Inputs)

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