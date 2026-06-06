Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated R Praggnanandhaa for becoming the first Indian to win Norway Chess and said it was an incredible milestone that highlights his continued excellence. Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian to win Norway Chess since the tournament's inception in 2013, capping off a landmark campaign by defeating world No. 1 and seven-time champion Carlsen twice -- a rare feat against one of the game's greatest players.

"Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa for this remarkable feat! This is indeed an incredible milestone that highlights his continued excellence. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa for this remarkable feat!



This is indeed an incredible milestone that highlights his continued excellence.



My best wishes to him for his future endeavours. @rpraggnachess https://t.co/ryE0qElL9G — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2026

Praggnanandhaa's triumph came in an exceptionally strong field, with all six players in the 'Open' section rated above 2700 and Carlsen leading the pack at 2840, adding further lustre to the title.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Indian chess Grandmaster (GM) R Praggnanandhaa for winning the Norway Chess 2026, calling it a moment of national pride.

Praggnanandhaa added another landmark achievement to Indian chess by becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title after a strong late surge in Oslo.

Kudos to @rpraggnachess on becoming the Norway Chess Champion 2026.



You have made the nation proud with the victory earned through wholehearted dedication, brilliant moves and strategic thinking. May you continue to inspire our youngsters by bringing home more honours. pic.twitter.com/R033cWE73D — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 6, 2026

Taking to X, Shah wrote, "Kudos to Praggnanandhaa on becoming the Norway Chess Champion 2026. You have made the nation proud with the victory earned through wholehearted dedication, brilliant moves and strategic thinking. May you continue to inspire our youngsters by bringing home more honours."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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