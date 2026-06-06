India chess star R Praggnanandhaa climbed a new peak on Friday. The 20-year-old Praggnanandhaa, pitted against some of the best in world chess, came out victorious in the Norway Chess tournament - a first for any Indian. It's a feat that had eluded even Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand and reigning world champion D Gukesh, among others, since the tournament's inception in 2013. Competing in Norway Chess for only the second time, Praggnanandhaa endured a slow start in the elite six-player field before gathering momentum in the second half of the event.

His campaign was highlighted by a remarkable achievement -- defeating seven-time Norway Chess champion and World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen twice in classical chess -- a rare accomplishment that underlined his determination to bounce back from the disappointment of an underwhelming Candidates Tournament in Paphos earlier this year.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani termed the win as "fearless, focused, deeply Indian." "Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa on becoming the first Indian to win the Norway Chess tournament - one of the ultimate tests of endurance, intellect and temperament in the world of chess. To defeat the world's absolute best on one of chess's grandest stages is a remarkable feat. But what makes it even more special is the spirit with which Pragg plays. Fearless - Focused - Deeply Indian," Adani wrote in a post on X.

"@rpraggnachess, you represent the confidence of a rising, youthful India. The entire nation is incredibly proud of you, Pragg."

Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa on becoming the first Indian to win the Norway Chess tournament - one of the ultimate tests of endurance, intellect and temperament in the world of chess.



To defeat the world's absolute best on one of chess's grandest stages is a remarkable… pic.twitter.com/Cm8hncebV5 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 6, 2026

Praggnanandhaa ensured that India's challenge remained alive, ultimately carrying it all the way to the title.

The result was made possible after American Grandmaster Wesley So, who led the standings with 15.5 points heading into the final round, was held to a draw in his classical game against Alireza Firouzja, sending their contest into an Armageddon tie-break.

That outcome opened the door for Praggnanandhaa, who knew that a classical victory over Keymer would propel him to the top of the standings and secure a landmark title.

Although Wesley So went on to win the Armageddon tie-break, the victory was worth only 1.5 points, taking his tally to 17 points -- one short of Praggnanandhaa's winning total of 18.

Alireza, who had also entered the final round with title hopes, finished third with 15.5 points.

With PTI inputs

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