Class Three Student Tashna Agarwal Wins Gold At Western Asian Youth Chess Championship

Updated: 13 September 2019 21:40 IST

Over the last few years, Indian chess has experienced a boom in terms of young talent.

Tashna Agarwal bagged the Woman Candidate Master (WCM) title in the championship. © AFP

Tashna Agarwal, a class three student, won a Gold and a Bronze medal in different rounds in Under-8 girls' group of the recently concluded Western Asian Youth chess championship in New Delhi. The eight-day championship witnessed participation of players from 10 Asian countries including the United Arab Emirates, Nepal and Sri Lanka, among others. Tashna bagged the Woman Candidate Master (WCM) title in the championship. 

She defeated the players from United Arab Emirates, Nepal and Sri Lanka in the classical round and bagged the gold medal. She also defeated players from Kazakhstan and UAE in the rapid round, where she won the bronze medal.

Tashna, a student of Shiv Nadar School, Noida, had won a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Chess Championship in July 2019 in Delhi.

With young chess players like R Praggnanandha, Nihal Sarin, Vantika Agrawal, Priyanka Nutakki, Divya Deshmukh and now, Tashna Agarwal, India could hope of becoming a chess superpower in the future.  

