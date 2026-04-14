Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov won the 2026 Candidates Chess Tournament here on Tuesday, earning the right to challenge India's D Gukesh for the World Chess Championship title later this year. Sindarov, 20, secured the win with a round to spare after drawing with Anish Giri in the 13th round. Sindarov finished the tournament unbeaten.

R Praggnanandhaa was the lone Indian representative in the 2026 Candidates Men's Open section, having qualified for the tournament by winning the 2025 FIDE Circuit.

At 18, Indian Grandmaster Gukesh became the youngest-ever world chess champion in December 2024. He secured the title by defeating Ding Liren of China 7.5-6.5 in Singapore, breaking a 39-year-old record held by Garry Kasparov, who was 22 when he won in 1985.

The title match between Gukesh and Sindarov is expected to be the youngest-ever World Championship match in history.

While the host city and exact dates are yet to be finalised, the event is scheduled to take place later in 2026.

In the most recent game between the two at the Tata Steel Chess 2026, Gukesh reached a winning position with a brilliant queen sacrifice, but Sindarov defended resolutely to secure a 78-move draw.

Sindarov's lone classical victory against Gukesh came in May 2022.

While Sindarov is on a 50-match unbeaten streak in classical chess, Gukesh has had a difficult start to the year, including a career-low ninth-place finish in Prague and a fourth-place finish in Menorca, where he lost both games to compatriot Nihal Sarin.

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