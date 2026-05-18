Iran's national football team was headed to Turkey on Monday to play a final friendly match before flying to the United States for the 2026 World Cup, Iranian media reported. "The Iranian national football team... departed this morning for Antalya, Turkey to play its final friendly match before flying to the United States for the 2026 World Cup," the Tasnim news agency reported. It said the squad consisted of 22 domestic-based players alongside their coaching staff.

On Saturday, head coach Amir Ghalenoei said they would also be completing visa applications for the US while in Turkey.

The team's participation in the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, comes amid a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US which paused 40 days of war that began on February 28.

The US cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 1980 following the Islamic revolution and the hostage crisis at the American embassy.

Iran hope to play two friendlies in Antalya.

They have already confirmed one match, against The Gambia, on May 29, said Sam Mehdizadeh, an Iranian-Canadian who heads a company that sets up friendlies for the team.

"No visas have been issued yet," Mehdi Taj, the Iranian football federation head, told Iranian media on Thursday.

Taj said players were expected to undergo fingerprinting in Turkey as part of the visa process but wished to avoid a trip of more than 380 kilometres (240 miles) from Antalya to Ankara.

On Saturday, FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom held a meeting in Turkey with the Iranian federation, describing it as excellent and constructive.

Taj also described Saturday's meeting as "positive and constructive" without going into details.

When the squad reaches the United States, Iran will set up their base camp in Tucson, Arizona.

The team, who are in Group G, are due to kick off their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on 15 June, before facing Belgium in the same city and then Egypt in Seattle.

ap-mz/dcp

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi