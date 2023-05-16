Nikhat Zareen and Yuvraj Singh are champions in their own rights. While Nikhat Zareen is a two-time world champion in boxing, Yuvraj was integral part of the Indian cricket teams which won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup. The two stars met each other during a promotional event recently and Nikhat, who won the World Boxing Championships in 2022 and 2023, mentioned to Yuvraj an uncanny similarity between the two.

"Aap field pe chakke maarte ho, main ring mein mukke marti hu (you hit sixes on the field, I hit punches in the ring). The similarity is that you won the World Cup in 2011 and the same year I won the Junior World Championship. So, there is a similarity right?" Nikhat told Yuvraj in a video posted by Star Sports.

"But you have won the World Championship twice. So, you have gone the extra mile," Yuvraj replied.

Nikhat also commented on her early days while she started to take up he sport seriously. "My first sparring session was with a boy. I got hit so badly, that I had a black eye and my nose was bleeding. My mother started crying after seeing me in that scenario. She told me that if something happens to me, who will marry me. I told her 'Don't bother mom. If I get famous, there will be a long list of my suitors," she said.

Then she went on to say, "Chennai Super Kings is my favourite IPL team."

When a cheeky Yuvraj Singh said, "But, Gujarat Titans is going to win the IPL." Nikhat replied: "We will see. Challenge accepted."