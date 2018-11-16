 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Boxing

AIBA Women's World Championships: Manisha Moun Beats Two-Time World Bronze Medallist Christina Cruz

Updated: 16 November 2018 19:13 IST

Manisha Moun will face reigning world champion Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan in the pre-quarterfinals of the 54 kg weight category.

AIBA Women
Manisha Moun through a unanimous decision. © BFI

Indian boxer Manisha Moun beat Christina Cruz of the US and progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the 54 kg weight category in the AIBA Women's World Championships on Friday. Manisha Moun, making her debut in the World Championships, controlled the momentum of the match from the first round and beat Christina Cruz, who is a two-time World bronze medallist, through a unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26, 30-26, 29-28). Earlier, Manisha had won gold at the India Open and silver in the Silesian Women's Boxing championship in Poland this year.

"I am very proud of winning my first bout in the World Championships. I have proved that I can be at this stage. I will give my best and see how far I can go. I am confident of doing well in the coming rounds," said Manisha.

Talking about her strategy against Christina, Manisha said, "My coaches told me to play from a distance. Her (Cruz's) right was very strong so coaches told me to watch here right. I tried to miss his punches from the right and attacked from the left. That was the plan and I did just that."

"The first round was about observing my opponent and find out what to do and what not to do. In the second round, I went with the plan and I was able to land my punches. In the third round, I went for attack and gave the best attack and won the bout," she added.

In the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday, Manisha will face reigning world champion Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan, whom she had beaten in Poland.

"My next bout is against the world champion but I have beaten her in Poland. It will be tough but I can beat her," she added.

Dina Zholaman, who beat Muzuki Hiruta of Japan 4-1, said Manisha was a "good" boxer.

"I lost to her (Manisha) in Poland but that is boxing, it happens. She is a good boxer," said the boxer from Kazakhstan.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : Boxing
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Manisha said she is very proud of winning her first bout
  • Manisha will face reigning world champion Dina Zholaman in pre-quarters
  • Dina Zholaman said Manisha was a "good" boxer
Related Articles
India Get Olympic Warning After Kosovo Boxer Donjeta Sadiku Denied Visa
India Get Olympic Warning After Kosovo Boxer Donjeta Sadiku Denied Visa
Women
Women's World Boxing Championships: Mary Kom Leads Indian Contingent At Opening Ceremony. In Pictures
Mary Kom Eyes Historic Sixth Gold Medal In AIBA Women
Mary Kom Eyes Historic Sixth Gold Medal In AIBA Women's World Championships
Watch: Poland
Watch: Poland's Woman Boxer Plays Tabla Ahead Of Women's World Championships
Women
Women's World Championships: Kosovo Boxer Caught Up In Visa Debacle Ahead Of Delhi Event
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.