 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Basketball

Student From Noida-Based School Selected For NBA Academies' Women's Training Camp

Updated: 07 October 2019 21:06 IST

The players are selected by NBA India based on their outstanding basketball skills.

Student From Noida-Based School Selected For NBA Academies
Shaily Upadhyay, a part of the UP state women's U-18 basketball team.

Shaily Upadhyay, a student of Shiv Nadar School, Noida, was identified by NBA for its five-day India women's training camp training, held in Mumbai. Shaily is a part of the UP state women's U-18 basketball team. The NBA Academies' Women's Program are elite development camps at the league's academies for top female prospects. The players are selected by NBA India based on their outstanding basketball skills.

Shaily is among the top 18 players from across the country selected for this training camp. The players got an opportunity to be coached by WNBA Legend, Olympic Gold Medalist and 13-year professional player, Jennifer Azzi along with former college coach Blair Hardiek.

On being part of the NBA Academies' women's training camp, Shaily Upadhyay, said, "It was a huge learning experience playing with the most promising and emerging women players of the country. It was a dream come true to be coached by internationally celebrated NBA players."

Originally from the village of Gheja in Noida, Shaily comes from a humble background. Her father is a driver and mother a homemaker.

Shaily secured admission at Shiv Nadar School under sports scholarship programme that promotes prospective athletes.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Basketball
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The players are selected by NBA India based on their outstanding skills
  • Shaily comes from a humble background
  • Her father is a driver and mother a homemaker
Related Articles
NBA India Games 2019: India Ready To Host First-Ever NBA Game Featuring Indiana Pacers-Sacramento Kings
NBA India Games 2019: India Ready To Host First-Ever NBA Game Featuring Indiana Pacers-Sacramento Kings
Russell Crowe Slams "Joke" Seating At US-Australia Basketball Match
Russell Crowe Slams "Joke" Seating At US-Australia Basketball Match
NBA: Orlando Magic Celebrate India Day
NBA: Orlando Magic Celebrate India Day
Khelo India Basketball: Punjab, Tamil Nadu Grab Two Gold Medals Each
Khelo India Basketball: Punjab, Tamil Nadu Grab Two Gold Medals Each
Khelo India Youth Games: Punjab, Tamil Nadu Dominate In Basketball
Khelo India Youth Games: Punjab, Tamil Nadu Dominate In Basketball
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.