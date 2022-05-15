Thomas Cup 2022 Final, India vs Indonesia Live Updates: Lakshya Sen Makes It 1-1 By Winning 2nd Game vs Anthony Ginting
Thomas Cup 2022, India vs Indonesia Live Updates: After losing the first game, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a strong comeback in the second game Indonesia's Anthony Ginting in the first match of the ongoing Thomas Cup final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
Thomas Cup 2022, India vs Indonesia Live Updates: After losing the first game, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a strong comeback in the second game Indonesia's Anthony Ginting in the first match of the ongoing Thomas Cup final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Gintin took the first game 21-8 before Sen edged him in the second by 21-7. India will look to create history once again, having already defeated Malaysia and Denmark, respectively. Indonesia, on the other hand, have been the team to beat, having thrashed China and Japan in the quarters and semis. HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth have led the charge in the singles department, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have shown maturity in doubles. Indonesia, on the other hand, defeated Japan 3-2 in the other semi-final.
Thomas Cup 2022 Live Score Updates Between India vs Indonesia, straight from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand
- 12:24 (IST)Thomas Cup Final Live: LAKSHYA LEVELS!Lakshya Sen is back in this tie. He wins the second game 21-17. Off to the decider.
- 12:22 (IST)Thomas Cup Final Live: SMASHED!Smashed down the line! Incredible athletic play from Lakshya. Ginting is all over the place.Live Score; Sen 19:16 Ginting
- 12:13 (IST)Thomas Cup Final Live: LAKSHYA ON TOP!Lakshya has made a strong comeback in the second game and leads Ginting by four points at the mid-break.Live Score; Sen 11:7 Ginting
- 12:08 (IST)Thomas Cup Final Live: JUST WIDE!The baseline umpire calls it out but Lakshya Sen begs to differ! Takes the challenge but he loses it!Live Score; Sen: 5:3 Ginting
- 12:02 (IST)Thomas Cup Final Live: GINTING LEADS!Anthony Ginting wins the first game 21-8! Was a tight affair at the start before Ginting won 12 straight points.Live Score; Sen 8:21 Ginting
- 12:01 (IST)Thomas Cup Final Live: GINTING ON FIRE!Insane stuff from Ginting! Game point for the Indonesian. He has now won 12 straight points!Live Score; Sen 7:20 Ginting
- 11:56 (IST)Thomas Cup Final Live: GINTING LEADS!Ginting leads Lakshya Sen by four points at the mid-break! The Indian youngster will look to bounce back.Live Score; Sen 7:11 Ginting
- 11:51 (IST)Thomas Cup Final Live: SEN SLIPS!Sen slips again and Ginting pounces on the opportunity! He now has a slender 2-point lead over the Indian.Live Score; Sen 4:6 Ginting
- 11:47 (IST)Thomas Cup Final Live: WHAT A POINT!From 0-2 to 3-2, Lakshya Sen has taken over the momentum from Ginting!
- 11:44 (IST)Thomas Cup Final Live: MATCH STARTS!The first match is underway as Lakshya Sen takes on Anthony Ginting! The Indonesian to serve first.
- 11:18 (IST)Thomas Cup Final Live: ORDER OF PLAY!Match 1: Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka GintingMatch 2: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya SukamuljoMatch 3: Kidambi Srikanth vs Jonatan ChristieMatch 4: MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila vs Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian ArdiantoMatch 5: HS Prannoy vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito
- 11:16 (IST)Thomas Cup Final Live: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 Thomas Cup final. India face holders and 14-time champions Indonesia at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.STAY TUNED FOR LIVE ACTION!