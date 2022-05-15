Thomas Cup 2022, India vs Indonesia Live Updates: After losing the first game, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a strong comeback in the second game Indonesia's Anthony Ginting in the first match of the ongoing Thomas Cup final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Gintin took the first game 21-8 before Sen edged him in the second by 21-7. India will look to create history once again, having already defeated Malaysia and Denmark, respectively. Indonesia, on the other hand, have been the team to beat, having thrashed China and Japan in the quarters and semis. HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth have led the charge in the singles department, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have shown maturity in doubles. Indonesia, on the other hand, defeated Japan 3-2 in the other semi-final.

Thomas Cup 2022 Live Score Updates Between India vs Indonesia, straight from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand