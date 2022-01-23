The men's singles final of the Syed Modi India International 2022 has been declared a 'No Match', Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Sunday. The men's singles final was slated to be contested between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout.

"BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 this morning," stated an official statement.

The other finalist is deemed a close contact and has also been withdrawn.

Details on winner status, world ranking points, and prize money will be revealed in due course.

Today's other four finals will go ahead as scheduled. Later in the day, PV Sindhu will contest in her women's singles final of the ongoing tournament.