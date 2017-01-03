Sung Ji Hyun vs Carolina Marin, Premier Badminton League 2017: How To Watch The Epic Clash

Carolina Marin will face Sung Ji Hyun in PBL 2017 on Wednesday

It seems Spain's Carolina Marin has come to India with some purpose. She has played two matches so far in the Premier Badminton League 2017 and that too with the top players of India, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, and managed to win both of them.

Now she will be up against Korea's Sung Ji Hyun on Wednesday.

The Korean player, who is also world No.3, will represent Mumbai Rockets and will definitely try to settle the scores with the Hyderabad Hunter.

They both have played each other seven times in the past, but Marin's performance stands out in the head-to-head with 6 matches in her kitty out of seven. Sunj Ji Hyun last defeated her in the German Open in January 2015.

Here is everything you need to know about the Sung Ji Hyun vs Carolina Marin PBL 2017 match

Where can one watch the Sung Ji Hyun vs Carolina Marin match live?

You can watch the live telecast of this match Star Sports 1 & 3 and on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

Where can one watch Sung Ji Hyun vs Carolina Marin live stream?

You can follow the live stream on HotStar.

What time will the Sung Ji Hyun vs Carolina Marin match start?

The match will start at 7:00 pm IST.

Where can one track the live updates of the match?

You can track all the live updates via NDTV's Sung Ji Hyun vs Carolina Marin live blog.