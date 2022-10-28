Rising Indian shuttler Sankar Muthusamy on Friday assured himself of a medal in the BWF World Junior Championships as he reached the men's U-19 singles semifinals after defeating Hu Zhe An of China in Santander, Spain. Seeded fourth in the tournament, Muthusamy won 21-18, 8-21, 21-16 in a quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and 31 minutes.

He became only the ninth Indian to win a medal at the World Junior Championships, the last being Lakshya Sen in 2018 -- a bronze.

Muthusamy faces Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand in the semifinal.

On Thursday, Muthusamy had beaten Nachakorn Pusri, also of Thailand, 21-10 21-12 in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals while fifth seeded Unnati Hooda had lost to Hina Akechi of Japan 17-21 21-12 18-21 in the women's singles.