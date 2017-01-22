Saina Nehwal Shares Emotional Journey After Winning Malaysia Masters Grand Prix

Saina Nehwal shared the tough and emotional journey and what all she had to go through during the injury phase after winning Malaysia Masters crown on Sunday."In four months from knee surgery to the title it was very tough and emotional journey for me," said Saina, who beat 18-year-old Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20, 22-20 in a 46-minute clash. Saina endured a difficult season last year when an Achilles tendonities affected her performance in the beginning of the year but she recovered to win the Australian Open.

She, however, developed pain in her knee and suffered a heartbreak at the Olympics, exiting early from the prestigious tournament.

She then had to go under the knife but she recovered well within three months to make a comeback into the international circuit at China Open.

After making a comeback, Saina reached the quarters at Macau Open and Hong Kong Open, before beginning the new season with a moral-boosting win at Malaysia.

Saina had claimed that she was not fully fit during those tournaments.

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist also thanked her coaches and support staff for always being by her side during the difficult phase.

"I would also like to thank my coaches Vimal Kumar sir and Umendra Rana sir for supporting me throughout this journey," the former World No. 1 Saina said.

This was her 23rd title overall and the first after last year's Australian Open.

"I really would like to thank my physios Heath Mathews, Chandan Poddar and Arvind Nigam for the Malaysia Masters title," she added.

