Saina Nehwal Beats PV Sindhu In Thrilling Final To Lift Senior Badminton National Championship Title

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal came up with a spectacular show to defeat PV Sindhu in straight games in the women's singles final to clinch the Senior Badminton National Championship title on Wednesday. Saina, who is currently ranked World No. 11, won 21-17, 27-25 against her compatriot and Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu. Saina won the first game 21-17 with ease. But the second game went right down to the wire. After exchanging a few points, it was Saina who proved superior and clinched the thrilling clash 27-25.

Saina entered the women's singles final of the tournament after defeating fifth seed Anura Prabhudesai 21-11 21 -10.

In the men's singles final, Hyderabad's HS Prannoy defeated Kidambi Srikanth to clinch the title.

In a grueling three-game marathon final, Prannoy beat the Guntur player 21-15, 16-21, 21-7 to lift the men's singles title.