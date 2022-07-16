Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu will be aiming for her third title this season when she takes on China's Wang Zhi Yi in the final of Singapore Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old reached the final after beating Japan's Saena Kawakami in the women's singles semi-final on Saturday. She had prevailed 21-15, 21-7 over world number 38 Kawakami in a 32-minute last-four clash. Sindhu is now one win away from her maiden Super 500 title of the 2022 season. After this, she will represent India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

When will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open Women's Singles Final match be played?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open Women's Singles Final match will be played on Sunday, July 17.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open Women's Singles Final match be played?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open Women's Singles Final match will be played at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang.

What time will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open Women's Singles Final match start?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open Women's Singles Final match will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open Women's Singles Final match?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open Women's Singles Final match will be broadcasted on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open Women's Singles Final match?

The live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open Women's Singles Final match will be available on Voot.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)