PV Sindhu Loses to Sun Yu in 2nd Match of World Superseries Finals

PV Sindhu lost her second match of the 2016 World Superseries Finals to China's Sun Yu in Dubai on Thursday. The Indian had won her opening match against Japan's Anake Yamaguchi.

Olympic silver medallist was over powered by her higher-ranked opponent 15-21, 17-21. Sindhu will next face Carolina Marin on Friday, whom she lost to in the Olympic final.

In the opening game on Thursday, Sindhu was always playing a catch-up game and never looked in contention, even as the Chinese shuttler kept on marching ahead to clinch the first game rather comfortably.

World No 10 Sindhu, however, put up some fight in the second game as took a lead and maintained a slight edge till 15-13 but the Chinese came from behind and made it 15-15 before bagging two more points to go ahead 17-15.

Although Sindhu won the next two points to make it 17-17, the Chinese won three consecutive points thereafter to shut the door on the Indian girl.

Sindhu will have win the next match to keep her hopes to qualify for the semi-finals alive.

(With inputs from PTI)