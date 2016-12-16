 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

PV Sindhu Loses to Sun Yu in 2nd Match of World Superseries Finals

Updated: 16 December 2016 13:23 IST

PV Sindhu lost to Sun Yu in her second match of BWF Superseries Finals and will have to beat Carolina Marin in her next match to enter the semi-finals

PV Sindhu Loses to Sun Yu in 2nd Match of World Superseries Finals
PV Sindhu is playing in her maiden BWF Superseries Finals. © PTI

PV Sindhu lost her second match of the 2016 World Superseries Finals to China's Sun Yu in Dubai on Thursday. The Indian had won her opening match against Japan's Anake Yamaguchi.

Olympic silver medallist was over powered by her higher-ranked opponent 15-21, 17-21. Sindhu will next face Carolina Marin on Friday, whom she lost to in the Olympic final.

In the opening game on Thursday, Sindhu was always playing a catch-up game and never looked in contention, even as the Chinese shuttler kept on marching ahead to clinch the first game rather comfortably.

World No 10 Sindhu, however, put up some fight in the second game as took a lead and maintained a slight edge till 15-13 but the Chinese came from behind and made it 15-15 before bagging two more points to go ahead 17-15.

Although Sindhu won the next two points to make it 17-17, the Chinese won three consecutive points thereafter to shut the door on the Indian girl.

Sindhu will have win the next match to keep her hopes to qualify for the semi-finals alive.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Pusarla Venkata Sindhu Badminton
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu lost to Sun Yu in second match of Superseries Finals
  • Sindhu had won the opening match against Anake Yamaguchi
  • Sindhu will face Carolina Marin next
Related Articles
PV Sindhu Happy With Her Performance in 2016
PV Sindhu Happy With Her Performance in 2016
PV Sindhu Has Potential To Do Even Better: Pullela Gopichand
PV Sindhu Has Potential To Do Even Better: Pullela Gopichand
BWF World Superseries Finals: PV Sindhu Crashes Out in Semifinals
BWF World Superseries Finals: PV Sindhu Crashes Out in Semifinals
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.