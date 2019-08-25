 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

PV Sindhu Hoping To "Change The Colour" Of World Championships Medal

Updated: 25 August 2019 08:37 IST

PV Sindhu, who won silver in the 2017 and 2018 World Championships, will be taking on Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the 2019 final on Sunday.

PV Sindhu Hoping To "Change The Colour" Of World Championships Medal
PV Sindhu reached her third straight World Championships final where she will face Nozomi Okuhara. © AFP

Even before stepping on court for the final against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the World Championship, PV Sindhu has set many records. She has equalled the record of legendary Zhang Ning by winning five medals at the World Championships. This is her third successive final, a feat in itself. But the challenge on Sunday will be to win a gold medal, unlike 2017 and 2018, where she was bested in the final and had to be content with the silver medal.

Speaking to NDTV from Basel, the venue of the World Championships in Switzerland, Sindhu said all World Championships are different tournaments played in different environments.

"Hopefully I will change the colour of the medal this time," she said.

Looking forward to the Sunday clash against familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara, who she last defeated in the quarterfinal of the Indonesia Open last month, Sindhu said it is not going to be easy.

"Today it was a good match, tomorrow it is not going to be easy. It is against Okuhara. So I hope it will be a good match and I will do well," she said.

Sindhu is not letting the pressure of 2019-20 being an Olympic year get to her.

"Yes, it is an Olympic year, a qualification year. But before that one needs to take one tournament at a time," she said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article PV Sindhu Badminton
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu sets sights on World Championships gold medal
  • PV Sindhu reached her 3rd successive World Championships final
  • PV Sindhu will face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final
Related Articles
PV Sindhu Enters World Championships Final, Sai Praneeth Takes Home Bronze
PV Sindhu Enters World Championships Final, Sai Praneeth Takes Home Bronze
Sai Praneeth vs Kento Momota Semi-Final, World Championships: Sai Praneeth Takes Home Bronze After PV Sindhu Enters Final
Sai Praneeth vs Kento Momota Semi-Final, World Championships: Sai Praneeth Takes Home Bronze After PV Sindhu Enters Final
World Championships: PV Sindhu Not Happy With Quarters Win, Says Need To Give Best In Semi-Finals
World Championships: PV Sindhu Not Happy With Quarters Win, Says Need To Give Best In Semi-Finals
PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth Enter World Championships Semi-Finals
PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth Enter World Championships Semi-Finals
Badminton World Championships: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Advance
Badminton World Championships: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Advance
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.