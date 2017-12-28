PV Sindhu Eyes World No.1 Rank For Next Season

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu is eyeing the world no 1 position next season but said she will not lose her sleep over rankings as consistent performances will automatically earn her the numero uno spot. Sindhu had achieved a career-best ranking of world no 2 for about two months in the later half of the season.

"I want to see myself as world no 1 in the upcoming season. I am at 3 now and it depends on tournaments, if you play well, you will automatically get the ranking. So I am not thinking much about the rankings. I just have to play well and I know I will automatically be there," said Sindhu, who guided Chennai Smashers to a 4-3 win over Mumbai Rockets in PBL on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old clinched titles at Syed Modi GPG, India Open, Korea Open, besides finishing second at World championship, Hong Kong Open and Dubai Super Series Finals this season.

Sindhu feels the duration of matches in women's singles have increased after her epic World Championship final against Nozomi Okuhara.

"There are more long matches going on in women's singles.

World Championship was the longest match from my side and after that I could see that the matches in women's singles prolonging like one and one-and-half hours even though the scores are hear and there. I think each game is going upto 40 minutes," Sindhu said.

"In the current circuit, there are the Chinese, the Japanese, Okuhara, Tai Tzu Ying, so I don't think there are short matches any more."

Asked if she ever feels pressure when the crowd cheers for her, Sindhu said: "It actually feels very good to play in India, it motivates me when the crowd cheers for me. Recently, I played at Dubai and I was very happy with the huge support I got there.

"Expectations will always be there but we have to play our game and give our best. I don't feel any pressure," she added.