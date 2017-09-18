 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

PV Sindhu Dedicates Her Korea Open Superseries Victory To Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Updated: 18 September 2017 00:38 IST

After lifting the title, Sindhu dedicated her victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

PV Sindhu Dedicates Her Korea Open Superseries Victory To Prime Minister Narendra Modi
After lifting the title, Sindhu dedicated her victory to PM Modi on his birthday. © AFP

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday overcame reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 in the women's singles final of the Korea Open Superseries. After lifting the title, Sindhu dedicated her victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. "I dedicate this victory for our beloved Prime Minister Shri Modiji on his birthday for his untiring and self-less services to our Country," Sindhu's tweet read.

Prime Minister Modi had also congratulated Sindhu for winning the Korea Open Super Series title in Seoul.

"Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on emerging victorious in the Korea Open Super Series. India is immensely proud of her accomplishment: PM," the PMO India wrote on its twitter handle.

Sindhu made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Korea Open. The win, though, didn't come easy as Okuhara gave tough competition to Sindhu till the end.

The Rio Olympic silver medallist Sindhu won in an hour and 24 minutes at the SK Handball Stadium. It was the 22-year-old's third Superseries title of her career.

Okuhara had conquered the Hyderabadi in the World Championships final in August in Glasgow.

After the August 27 win, the Rio Olympic bronze medallist Okuhara, 22, had taken a 4-3 lead in career meetings against Sindhu.

World no. 4 Sindhu had clinched the 2016 China Super Series Premier and India Open Super Series and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold this season.

 

(With PTI inputs)

 

Topics : Pusarla Venkata Sindhu Badminton
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu defeated Nozomi Okuhara in final
  • PV Sindhu won 22-20, 11-21, 21-18
  • Prime Minister Modi also congratulated Sindhu
Related Articles
World Championship Final Was Not In My Mind, Says PV Sindhu
World Championship Final Was Not In My Mind, Says PV Sindhu
'Legend At 22': Virender Sehwag Applauds PV Sindhu After Korea Superseries Win
'Legend At 22': Virender Sehwag Applauds PV Sindhu After Korea Superseries Win
Korea Open Superseries: PV Sindhu Outlasts Nozomi Okuhara To Clinch Title
Korea Open Superseries: PV Sindhu Outlasts Nozomi Okuhara To Clinch Title
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.