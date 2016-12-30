 
Premier Badminton League 2017 Team Profile: Awadhe Warriors

Updated: 30 December 2016 17:33 IST

Awadhe Warriors have in their ranks two Indian superstars in the form of Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth

Saina Nehwal will hope to put behind the memories of an injury-plagued season at PBL 2017. © AFP

Awadhe Warriors were the 2016 Premier Badminton League (PBL) semi-finalists and surely they will be looking to go further in the tournament in 2017. They have in their ranks two Indian superstars in the form of Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth. Both will have a point to prove after a injury-plagued season.
 
Awadhe Warriors start their PBL 2017 campaign against Hyderabad Hunters on January 2.
 
TEAM OWNERS:
 
Sahara Adventure Sports Limited
 
HOST STADIUM:
 
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium
 
PLAYERS:
 
Aditya Joshi, Kidambi Srikanth, Vincent Wong Wing Ki - men's singles; Rituparna Das, Saina Nehwal - women's singles; Bodin Isara, Goh W Shem, Markis Kido - men's/mixed doubles; P Sawant, Savitree Amitrapai - women's/mixed doubles.
 
PROSPECTS
 
Awadhe Warriors were a strong team and by retaining the likes of Bodin Isara, they have managed to hold on to the spine of the team that were semi-finalists last year. Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will be the ones to watch out for but Markis Kido and Savitree Amitrapai are also highly-accomplished players and will pose a massive challenge to other teams in the doubles matches.

Highlights
  • Awadhe Warriors will be aiming for the title at PBL 2017
  • Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are part of the team
  • Awadhe Warriors have a strong line-up of players in doubles as well
