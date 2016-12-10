 
Parupalli Kashyap Goes Down in Korea Open Badminton GP Semi-Final

Updated: 10 December 2016 18:59 IST

Parupalli Kashyap, who has made a comeback from injury, blew a 14-10 and 12-10 advantage in the two games to lose 21-23, 16-21 against Son Wan Ho in a 49-minute men's singles contest.

Parupalli Kashyap is a gold medal winner at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. © PTI

Parupalli Kashyap suffered a narrow defeat to top seed Son Wan Ho in the semi-finals of the Korea Open Grand Prix Gold in Jeju on Saturday.

Kashyap, who has made a comeback from injury, blew a 14-10 and 12-10 advantage in the two games to lose 21-23, 16-21 against the local favourite in a 49-minute men's singles contest.

The Indian made a positive start, surging to a 5-1 lead early on in the opening game. But Son slowly and steadily kept narrowing the gap and eventually caught up with Kashyap at 15-15.

Kashyap moved to a 18-16 lead and had a chance to seal the opening game when he was leading 21-20 but Son was a step ahead as he reeled off the required three points to earn the bragging rights.

In the second game, Son dominated the proceedings as he moved to a 4-1 lead and even though Kashyap clawed back at 6-6 and then grabbed a slender lead at 12-10, the Korean broke off at 13-13 and slowly moved ahead to eventually shut the door on the Indian.

