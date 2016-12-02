Macau Open Highlights: Saina Nehwal Stunned by Zhang Yiman in Quarter-Finals

Saina Nehwal is the top seed at the Macau Open Grand Prix Gold.

Saina Nehwal is the top seed at the Macau Open Grand Prix Gold. © AFP

Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Macau Open Grand Prix Gold as she lost to China's Zhang Yiman in the quarter-finals on Friday. Catch highlights of Saina Nehwal vs Zhang Yiman match here. (NEWS)

11:51 IST: Saina Nehwal loses the game 17-21

11:49 IST: Four match-points for Zhang

11:46 IST: Zhang increases lead to 17-12

11:42 IST: Zhang has now taken a 11-9 lead

11:37 IST: Zhang has reduced the gap but still trails Saina. 7-5

11:33 IST: Saina races to 5-0 lead in the second game

11:31 IST: Saina loses first game 12-21. Twice in the tournament she has come back from one game down to win the match. Can she do it today?

11:29 IST: Saina is not being able to match up to the young Zhang. The Indian trails 18-11

11:25 IST: China's Zhang is increasing her gap. She leads 14-9

11:21 IST: Zhang is still leading 9-7 in the first game

11:17 IST: Zhang Yiman has taken 4-2 lead. In both the previous matches Saina lost the first game and then rallied to win them.

11:14 IST: Action starts!

11:10 IST: Saina has climbed up one place No. 10 in world rankings, while Zhang is currently the world No. 226 player

11:08 IST: Saina Nehwal's match is expected to start in five minutes

11:05 IST: Welcome all!

Similar to her match in the first round, the top-seeded Saina Nehwal was stretched to the third game by her younger rival in the second round match on Friday. She had to summon all her experience to prevail 17-21, 21-18, 21-12.

With PV Sindhu having pulled out of the event, Saina is the only Indian woman in fray at the Macau Open. However, the former world no. 1 has found the going tough after returning from a serious knee injury last month.

It will be interesting to see how Saina fares against her much-younger opponent Zhang Yiman.