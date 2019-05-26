 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

Kento Momota Stunned As China Win Sudirman Cup With Japan Whitewash

Updated: 26 May 2019 15:17 IST

Japan have never won the badminton world mixed-team championship and their search goes on after they were well beaten 3-0 in the Chinese city of Nanning.

Kento Momota Stunned As China Win Sudirman Cup With Japan Whitewash
Japan talisman Kento Momota lost to China's Shi Yuqi 21-15, 5-21, 11-21. © AFP

Shi Yuqi stunned world champion Kento Momota as hosts China whitewashed Japan for an 11th Sudirman Cup title on Sunday. Japan have never won the badminton world mixed-team championship and their search goes on after they were well beaten 3-0 in the Chinese city of Nanning. China's dominant victory over the top seeds is an ominous indication of the depth they possess in their ranks with next summer's Tokyo Olympics on the horizon.

Roared on by the home crowd, China went 1-0 up through their men's doubles and then took a 2-0 lead after a captivating women's singles match between Chen Yufei and Akane Yamaguchi.

Japan needed their talisman Momota to beat Shi in the men's singles to keep the tie alive.

The world number one had defeated second-ranked Shi four times in five previous meetings, including last year's world championship final.

It looked like more of the same when the 24-year-old Momota won the first game 21-15, but Shi suddenly found rhythm and his subdued Japanese rival faded spectacularly.

The 23-year-old Shi raced to the second game 21-5 and took that searing momentum into the decider, winning the third game -- and with it the Sudirman Cup -- 21-11.

Shi sealed the championship with a smash and was mobbed by his team-mates, who raced onto the court after his surprise win.

China, the long-time pre-eminent power in badminton, reclaim the trophy that they lost to South Korea two years ago.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Badminton
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Japan talisman Kento Momota lost to Shi Yuqi in men's singles
  • China whitewashed Japan 3-0 to win their 11th Sudirman Cup title
  • China reclaimed the trophy that they lost to South Korea two years ago
Related Articles
Sudirman Cup: India Knocked Out After Losing To China In Group 1D Tie
Sudirman Cup: India Knocked Out After Losing To China In Group 1D Tie
Sudirman Cup: India Suffer 2-3 Loss To Malaysia In Absence Of Kidambi Srikanth
Sudirman Cup: India Suffer 2-3 Loss To Malaysia In Absence Of Kidambi Srikanth
Japan Survive Sudirman Cup Scare After Kento Momota Gamble Backfires
Japan Survive Sudirman Cup Scare After Kento Momota Gamble Backfires
HS Prannoy Stuns Tommy Sugiarto In New Zealand Open, Sai Praneeth Knocked Out
HS Prannoy Stuns Tommy Sugiarto In New Zealand Open, Sai Praneeth Knocked Out
New Zealand Open: Saina Nehwal Loses To World Number 212 Wang Zhiyi
New Zealand Open: Saina Nehwal Loses To World Number 212 Wang Zhiyi
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Election News

School Dropouts, PhD Holders Among New Lawmakers In Bihar

School Dropouts, PhD Holders Among New Lawmakers In Bihar

Mandate For Creating New India's New Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

Mandate For Creating New India's New Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

Election Results 2019 - Rahul Gandhi's Plain-Speak To Congress Leaders Who "Pushed" Sons: Sources

Election Results 2019 - Rahul Gandhi's Plain-Speak To Congress Leaders Who "Pushed" Sons: Sources

Election Results: At 25, BJD Lawmaker Is Youngest Member Of Parliament

Election Results: At 25, BJD Lawmaker Is Youngest Member Of Parliament

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss