Story ProgressBack to home
Indonesia Masters: Kapila-Sikki And Kidambi Storm Into Pre-Quarterfinals
Playing on Court 1, the Indian duo defeated Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-11, 22-20. On the other hand, Kidambi inflicted a 21-18, 15-21, 21-16 defeat on France's Christo Popov on Court 3.
File photo of Indian shuttler Kisambi Srikanth© AFP
Indian mix doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy and ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth reached the pre-quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament on Wednesday. Playing on Court 1, the Indian duo defeated Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-11, 22-20. On the other hand, Kidambi inflicted a 21-18, 15-21, 21-16 defeat on France's Christo Popov on Court 3.
Earlier in the day, Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap lost in the first round 10-21, 19-21 against Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.
On Tuesday, ace shuttler Lakshya Sen and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu reached the second round by winning their respective games.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on T20 World Cup, check out the T20 World Cup Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.