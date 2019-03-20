 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

Saina Nehwal Withdraws From India Open

Updated: 20 March 2019 20:51 IST

Saina Nehwal was forced to withdraw from Swiss Open last week and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Saina Nehwal Withdraws From India Open
Saina Nehwal reached the quarter-finals of the All England Championship recently. © AFP

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday pulled out of the Indian Open BWF World Tour Super 500 which begins in New Delhi on Tuesday, after failing to recover from an acute gastroenteritis problem. Saina, who turned 29 last Monday, had played through pain during the All England Championships after suffering from an acute gastroenteritis and mild pancreatitis ahead of the tournament. She was forced to withdraw from Swiss Open last week and was admitted to hospital for treatment. On Wednesday, Saina informed Badminton Association of India (BAI) about her decision to withdraw from the USD 350,000 tournament on medical grounds.

"She has not been well since the All England Championship. She sent the letter to withdraw citing stomach pain," a BAI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Last week, Saina, who had reached the quarter-finals of the All England Championship, had broken the news that she was advised to get admitted to get treated for her illness.

"So some sad news was really going through acute stomach pain from last Monday... managed to play few matches in All England with lot of pain ... decided to skip Swiss open and come back to India and find out the issue," she had written in her social media account. "... and I found out it's acute gastroenteritis with mild pancreatitis and the doctors have recommended me to get admitted and hopefully I recover soon out of it."

Saina had won the India Open women's singles title in 2015. Olympic silver medallist and former champion PV Sindhu will now be India's only title contender in women's singles.

Comments
Topics : Saina Nehwal PV Sindhu Badminton
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Nehwal is suffering from an acute gastroenteritis and mild pancreatitis
  • She reached the quarter-finals of the All England Championship recently
  • Saina Nehwal won the India Open women's singles title in 2015
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Saina Nehwal On Birthday, Hopes For Shuttler
Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Saina Nehwal On Birthday, Hopes For Shuttler's Quick Recovery
Parupalli Kashyap Chides Wife Saina Nehwal During All England Open Loss To Tai Tzu Ying
Parupalli Kashyap Chides Wife Saina Nehwal During All England Open Loss To Tai Tzu Ying
All England Open: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out In Quarter-Finals
All England Open: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out In Quarter-Finals
All England Open 2019: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Enter Quarter-Finals
All England Open 2019: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Enter Quarter-Finals
All England Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth Advances; PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Knocked Out After Losing In First Round
All England Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth Advances; PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Knocked Out After Losing In First Round
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.