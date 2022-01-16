India shuttler Lakshya Sen won the men's singles final of the ongoing India Open 2022 at the KD Jadhav Stadium on Sunday. Lakshya Sen defeated Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 24-22, 21-17 in the summit clash that lasted for 54 minutes. This is the first time that Sen has managed to win the Super 500 title in his career. Lakshya Sen was comfortably leading the first game, but world champion Kean Yew came from behind, and it was evenly poised at 22-22. The India shuttler then raised his game to win the first game 24-22.

The 20-year-old Sen continued with his momentum and he went on to win the summit clash in straight games.

Earlier on Sunday, the duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy clinched victory in the men's doubles finals of Indian Open 2022, which is part of the BWF World Tour tournament series.

The Indian pair defeated the Indonesian duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in straight games 21-16, 26-24 in the summit clash that lasted for 43 minutes.