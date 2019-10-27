French Open Final Live Updates: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Face Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo For Title

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their dream run, sailing into the finals of the French Open Super 750 with a straight game win over Japan's Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe. Satwik and Chirag, who had won their maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open in August, notched up a 21-11 25-23 win over the fifth seeded Japanese combination in a 56-minute semifinal on Saturday. The duo's effort is commendable as this is the first time an Indian men's doubles pair has reached a World Tour 750 final. Satwik and Chirag had come into the match with a 0-2 head-to-head record against the Japanese combination, having lost to them at the 2018 Indonesia Open and 2017 World Championship.

Live Match Updates between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo Men's Doubles French Open Final 2019 at France