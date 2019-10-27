 
French Open Final Live Updates: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Face Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo For Title

Updated:27 October 2019 21:14 IST

French Open Final Men's Doubles Live Badminton Match Score: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty stormed into the final with an impressive win over Japanese pair.

French Open Final live: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy,Chirag Shetty will look to clinch the title. © Twitter

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their dream run, sailing into the finals of the French Open Super 750 with a straight game win over Japan's Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe. Satwik and Chirag, who had won their maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open in August, notched up a 21-11 25-23 win over the fifth seeded Japanese combination in a 56-minute semifinal on Saturday. The duo's effort is commendable as this is the first time an Indian men's doubles pair has reached a World Tour 750 final. Satwik and Chirag had come into the match with a 0-2 head-to-head record against the Japanese combination, having lost to them at the 2018 Indonesia Open and 2017 World Championship.

Live Match Updates between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo Men's Doubles French Open Final 2019 at France

  • 21:14 (IST)Oct 27, 2019

    Satwik and Chirag's match is expected to begin at 10 PM IST!

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's final match in the French Open is expected to start at 10 PM IST. Chen Long and Jonatan Christie's men's singles final is underway. The Indian pair will be in action after the women's doubles match.
  • 20:36 (IST)Oct 27, 2019

    An Se Young won the women's singles title!

    Earlier in the day, An Se Young defeated Carolina Marin to clinch the women's singles title in the French Open.
  • 20:35 (IST)Oct 27, 2019

    Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of the French Open men's doubles final between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Badminton Live Blogs
