Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017: PV Sindhu Beats Sayaka Sato To Continue Fine Form

Shuttler PV Sindhu continued her fine form as she brushed aside her Japanese opponent Sayaka Sato 21-13, 21-12 in the Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017 on Thursday. She comfortably beat Sato in straight games of her second group A match. She beat He Bingjiao 21-11, 16-21 and 21-18 in the first match that took place on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Dubai Super Series Finals 2017 after losing his second consecutive match to Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in straight games.

Even though Srikanth still has a match left in Group B, he virtually has no chance of making the next stage. Srikanth, who suffered a defeat to World No 1 and defending champion Viktor Axelsen in his opening match on Wednesday, failed to improve upon his game and went down 18-21, 18-21 in the USD 1 million event.

The World No 7 player took 43 minutes to stun the fourth ranked Indian in a Group B men's singles match. Srikanth will face All England Open finalist Shi Yuqi of China in his last and final match of Group B on Friday.