India badminton doubles star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy issued a statement clarifying his comments, days after expressing disappointment at the lack of recognition regarding India's bronze medal at the Thomas Cup 2026. Satwiksairaj played a crucial role in India securing a podium finish at the prestigious Thomas Cup in Horsens, Denmark, but revealed his frustration at the lack of celebration over the achievement. Now, in a social media post, Satwiksairaj further clarified his statements, stating that his words did not come from a want of personal fame, but regarding the need to foster a culture of celebrating the country's wins across sports.

"The last few days have brought a lot of attention to my recent comments regarding the lack of a reception for our Thomas Cup bronze medal. While I am grateful for the overwhelming support and encouragement, I want to clarify my intent because I see many people deviating from the original point," Satwik wrote in a statement on X.

"My words did not come from a place of wanting personal fame or taking credit away from anyone else's achievements. I have the utmost respect for every athlete who brings glory to India, regardless of the sport," he added.

Satwik went on to explain the true meaning behind his message.

"My message was simple: we need to foster a culture that encourages and celebrates every win, big or small. Whether it is a World Cup medal or a podium finish in a global championship like the Thomas Cup, these moments represent years of sacrifice and hard work. When such milestones are met with silence, it feels disheartening not just for us, but for the future generations of Indian athletes who are watching.

We don't want money or grand parades; we just want to know that our country is watching and that our efforts are seen. Let's come together to support all sports with the same passion and "angle." Next time, let it not be about who won more or less, but about celebrating everyone who wears the India jersey."

Earlier, in an interview with NDTV, Satwik had spoken about his disappointment.

"It's not personal. I was a little frustrated - that's what is happening around, seeing things. When we won the Thomas Cup in 2022, no one even knew what it was. Then again, after four years, we are back with a medal, and nothing has changed. So I was very frustrated. We don't want anything big - we don't need prize money or anything huge. We just want people to recognise that there is an Indian badminton team," he had said.

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