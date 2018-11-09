 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

China Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out After Losing To He Bingjiao In Quarters

Updated: 09 November 2018 14:02 IST

PV Sindhu lost to eighth seed He Bingjiao in China Open quarterfinals.

China Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out After Losing To He Bingjiao In Quarters
PV Sindhu crashed out of China Open after a 17-21, 21-17, 15-21 loss in the quarterfinals. © AFP

PV Sindhu's China Open 2018 campaign ended prematurely after the Indian badminton star lost 17-21, 21-17, 15-21 to China's HE Bingjiao in the women's singles quarterfinals.

More to follow...

Comments
Topics : PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth Badminton
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu crashes out of China Open 2018
  • PV Sindhu was defeated in the quarterfinals
  • PV Sindhu lost 17-21, 21-17, 15-21 to China's He Bingjiao
Related Articles
PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth In Quarter-Finals Of China Open
PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth In Quarter-Finals Of China Open
PV Sindhu Thumps Evgeniya Kosetskaya To Enter China Open 2nd Round
PV Sindhu Thumps Evgeniya Kosetskaya To Enter China Open 2nd Round
PV Sindhu Breezes Past Sayaka Sato To Enter French Open Quarter-Finals
PV Sindhu Breezes Past Sayaka Sato To Enter French Open Quarter-Finals
French Open: PV Sindhu Registers First-Round Victory Over Beiwen Zhang
French Open: PV Sindhu Registers First-Round Victory Over Beiwen Zhang
Denmark Open: Saina Nehwal Beats Akane Yamaguchi To Enter Quarterfinal
Denmark Open: Saina Nehwal Beats Akane Yamaguchi To Enter Quarterfinal
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.