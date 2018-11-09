China Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out After Losing To He Bingjiao In Quarters

PV Sindhu crashed out of China Open after a 17-21, 21-17, 15-21 loss in the quarterfinals. © AFP
PV Sindhu's China Open 2018 campaign ended prematurely after the Indian badminton star lost 17-21, 21-17, 15-21 to China's HE Bingjiao in the women's singles quarterfinals.
More to follow...
Comments
Topics : PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth Badminton
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.