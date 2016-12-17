BWF World Superseries Finals: PV Sindhu Crashes Out in Semifinals

PV Sindhu went down in a closely-fought match to Sung Ji-Hyun.

PV Sindhu bowed out of the BWF World Superseries Finals in Dubai on Saturday, after losing to South Korea's Sung Ji-Hyun in the semifinals.

Playing against the in-form Ji-Hyun, Sindhu lost in a closely-fought three-game encounter, 15-21, 21-18, 15-21.

After building up a comfortable lead in the first game, Ji-Hyun managed to close out the first game at 21-15.

The second game was a tighter affair, with both players fighting tooth-and-nail for every point. Sindhu raced ahead of Ji-Hyun in the late stages of the game to win it 21-18.

In the third game, the South Korean started strongly and raced into an 11-6 lead early on. Despite some resistance from Sindhu, she closed out the game at 21-15 to book her place in the final of the tournament.